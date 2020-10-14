Health D-G invites former Covid-19 patients to join medical research

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysians who have previously been infected with the COVID-19 virus are invited to participate in a longitudinal study on the response of neutralising antibodies among COVID-19 patients in the country.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the study was conducted by a group of researchers from the Ministry of Health’s Institute of Medical Research (IMR).

“This study is important to know the level of neutralising antibodies (immunity) in the blood that can prevent the COVID-19 virus from infecting patients who have been infected before.

“This research has been approved by the MOH Medical Research Ethics Committee (MREC),” he said via Facebook, adding that further on the matter could be obtained from Dr Rafiza Shaharudin via email at [email protected] or phone at 03-33627753; and Dr Masita Arip ([email protected] or 03- 33627735. — Bernama