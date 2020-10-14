Indiscriminate rubbish-dumping undermines efforts to develop Kapit, laments council chief

KAPIT: All the efforts meant to transform Kapit into becoming a well-developed district would be in vain if the problem of indiscriminate rubbish-dumping around town remained unaddressed, said Kapit District Council (KDC) chairman Lating Minggang.

He acknowledged that like any other towns undergoing rapid development, Kapit was also facing this kind of woe.

“This unpleasant situation poses a challenge to the council, and a drastic action is needed to ensure that this problem is addressed.

“I must stress that the task of keeping Kapit town clean cannot be shouldered by the council alone – we need full cooperation from the local communities as well,” said Lating when contacted yesterday for comments about indiscriminate rubbish-dumping at public places around town, particularly at the just-completed Kapit Town Square.

The KDC chief regarded the town square as another landmark for this district, and also a part of the ongoing transformation and development agenda overseen by the council.

“We aim for Kapit to provide communities a place conducive to living and working.

“Our aspiration is to make Kapit a town of choice for communities to settle in.

“But this cannot be achieved if indiscriminate littering and rubbish-dumping in public places continue and become an eyesore here. To all members of the public, we urge you to utilise the rubbish bins provided by us (KDC) to keep our town clean,” he stressed.

Nonetheless, Lating assured the townsfolk that despite the challenges ahead, the KDC would continue to run its ‘Keep Kapit Clean’ campaign.

“This is an ongoing process – the council would continue raising awareness among the public of the need to keep Kapit clean,” he added.

