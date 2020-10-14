King summoned Ku Li for views on political situation, says aide

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): Gua Musang Member of Parliament (MP) Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah was summoned for an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara yesterday on his capacity as the longest serving MP.

Tengku Razaleigh political secretary Mohd Lokman Ghani said the audience was granted as His Majesty wanted to hear Tengku Razaleigh’s opinion on the current political situation in the country.

“It was a four-eyed meeting for Tengku Razaleigh to share his views with the King. That’s all I know.

“Tengku Razaleigh was summoned for a royal audience on his capacity as the most experienced and most matured leader in the country’s politics, and also as the individual who has served with all prime ministers of Malaysia,” he told Bernama.

Mohd Lokman also said that the meeting had nothing to do with 83-year-old politician’s post as UMNO Advisory Council chairman or as the party’s representative.

Yesterday, the vehicle carrying Tengku Razaleigh, who has served as MP since 1974, was seen leaving Istana Negara at 2.40 pm.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also granted an audience with the King after claiming to have secured the support of more than 120 MPs to form a new government. — BERNAMA