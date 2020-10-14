Man fined RM2,000 for obstructing cop from discharging duties

KUCHING: A Magistrates’ Court here yesterday fined a man RM2,000 in default three-month jail for obstructing a policeman from discharging his duties.

Gabriel Suyung, 23, pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code, before Magistrate Mohd Syukri Mokhtar. The Section provides for up to two years in jail, or a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

Gabriel, from Kampung Sebayor in Kota Samarahan, obstructed the duties of a policeman, who was trying to inspect his vehicle, at 12.40am on Sept 2, at Jalan Stutong Baru here. Based on case testimony, two policemen saw a suspicious car while on patrol in the area.

They ordered Gabriel to stop, but he attempted to escape and drove dangerously against traffic flow, but was later arrested.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case, while Gabriel was unrepresented by counsel.