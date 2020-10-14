MPs told to test for Covid-19 before Parliament reconvenes on Nov 2

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): The Dewan Rakyat has directed federal lawmakers to take a Covid-19 test on October 30 or three days before the lower house of Parliament convenes its meeting on November 2.

In a letter yesterday by Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, MPs from Sabah were also reminded of his October 9 letter for them to undergo Covid-19 tests and 14-day quarantine.

As for MPs from other states or from Sabah but who were already outside of the state before travel to and from Sabah was temporarily barred, they will only be required to be tested for Covid-19 and will not need to undergo quarantine, he said.

For MPs not currently in Sabah, Nizam Mydin said they must be present for Covid-19 tests on October 30 (Friday) from 9am to 5pm by driving through the car park lane of Parliament’s main block.

While stating that MPs are encouraged to be tested for Covid-19 at Parliament, he said that they could also choose to do so at any of the nearest government clinics or hospitals by contacting the relevant state health department to set an appointment and are required to obtain the results from a doctor.

As for Covid-19 tests carried out at private hospitals or medical centres, Parliament will not be footing the bill for such tests, with the test also required to be of the Reverse Transcription – Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) type and to be done three days before the Dewan Rakyat reconvenes or three days before the MP attends the Dewan Rakyat meeting, and with test results to be emailed to the Dewan Rakyat secretary.

In the same letter, Nizam Mydin said MPs who fail to take Covid-19 tests or are found to have tested positive would be asked not to attend the Dewan Rakyat meeting.

The upcoming Dewan Rakyat meeting is for a period of 27 days from November 2 to December 15, with the government’s Budget 2021 scheduled to be tabled on November 6.

In view of limited flight services, Nizam Mydin said MPs who use such services are allowed to claim for accommodation costs based on flight dates by airlines and as verified by the MPs.

“In relation to that, the honourable members are advised and encouraged to remain in Kuala Lumpur throughout the Dewan Rakyat meeting to reduce the risk of Covid-19 spreading,” he said, adding that MPs can claim for accommodation costs and daily allowances throughout the Dewan Rakyat meeting from Parliament.

The letter was shared by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan who is in charge of Parliament and Law on his Facebook page yesterday. – Malay Mail