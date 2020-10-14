Multiple operators now using SMA’s first SMART telco tower

KUCHING: The Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) yesterday highlighted the successful

application of the Multi-Operator Core Network (MOCN) for its first SMART telecommunications tower in Luban Ulu, Betong.

SMA said in a statement that the tower comes under the SMA 300 telecommunications tower programme.

Through the MOCN platform, four mobile service providers – Celcom, Maxis, Digi, and U-Mobile – now use the platform’s core network capability as a singular gateway to cater to the respective mobile service provider’s user base.

“This is against the conventional approach of each mobile service provider installing their own home network system on a telecommunications tower,” it said.

With the deployment of 3G/4G network coverage, the community in Luban Ulu now enjoys a rich internet experience.

This is a marked improvement when compared to the past owing to weak and intermittent coverage.

SMA said depending on the terrain, a SMART tower is capable of providing fast broadband speed coverage up to a 3km-radius.

“The MOCN platform approach was deliberately chosen given the operational complexity and cost structure of rural telecommunications deployment. Such platform not only optimises resources but it is affordable to install, maintain, and upgrade,” SMA said.

The authority added that the rest of the SMA 300 towers will be equipped with the same solutions, thus offering cost-effective connectivity in low density areas.

SMA general manager Dr Zaidi Razak said the authority has always emphasised a close private-public sector relationship to enable Sarawak to leapfrog into the digital economy.

“We will continue to synergise with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and mobile service providers to provide and enhance digital connectivity in rural Sarawak,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg launched the Luban Ulu SMART Telecommunications Tower last month.