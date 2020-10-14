Not EC’s job to decide right time for polls, says Abdul Karim amid talks of S’wak elections as Covid cases soar

KUCHING (Oct 14): The Election Commission (EC) has no say on when is the right time to hold elections, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president said the EC was established to ensure fair and equitable operations during elections in the country and not determining when they should be held.

Pointing out that the current term of the State Legislative Assembly expires in April Next year, Abdul Karim said the people of Sarawak do not have much time left and a state election must be held soon.

“The Malaysian constitution should be amended if anyone wants to see Sarawak postpone its plans to hold a state election. There is nothing we can do now because it is the law of the country,” he said at a press conference here today.

Abdul Karim was reacting to EC chairman Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh’s comment yesterday that now was not the right time to hold an election due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to reports that Sarawak might be facing a state election soon, Abdul Ghani had said that maintaining public health safety during a pandemic was no easy task.

While he agreed that the pandemic was worrying, Abdul Karim said Sarawak had no choice but to hold the polls soon and the state must learn from Sabah’s experience during its recent snap polls.

He also said Singapore was able to keep cases under control when holding its election recently despite the Covid-19 threat.

“There are many steps which we can take apart from adhering to the standard operating procedures for Covid-19 during the election. Among them is minimising the number of outsiders coming to the state during the time,” he said.

Sabah had seen a major surge in Covid-19 cases during the snap polls in September. The state is now the leading contributor of new cases in the country, with 443 cases out of the 660 nationwide just yesterday alone.

There have been speculations that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would seek the dissolution of the state assembly after its sitting from November 9 to 18.

While Abang Johari had not given a clear date on when the polls could be held, he had set tongues wagging recently when he reportedly urged members of his party, PBB, to be prepared for the polls ‘at any time’.

However, certain quarters have urged the chief minister not to rush the polls, citing concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases.