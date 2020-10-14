PH Sabah to sit out Batu Sapi by-election as tribute to late Liew

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah has decided not to participate in the upcoming Batu Sapi by-election on Dec 5, which was called following the death of Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

The coalition’s state chief, Datuk Christina Liew, said in a statement today that the decision was made to stay out of the polls as a show of respect for Liew, who passed away on Oct 2.

“Our decision is a show of respect for the late Datuk V. K. Liew who last held the Batu Sapi parliamentary seat under Parti Warisan Sabah. PH Sabah is a partner of the Warisan Plus Coalition,” she said.

Liew, who is also Sabah PKR Chief, called on other parties or individuals to avoid participating in the polls.

However, she said they must ensure full observance of the standard operating procedure (SOP) should they intend to contest in the by-election.

“Taking into account the lessons learnt from the recent Sabah state election, there is a genuine need to tighten the existing SOP for conduct of elections,” she said.

With the latest decision, PKR has joined Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) in sitting out the Batu Sapi by-election.

PCS announced that it would not contest for the Batu Sapi by-election in fear that it would result in a further spike in the Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has yet to decide on whether it would contest in the upcoming election.