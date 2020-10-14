Road to Rumah Panjang Nanga Ulai Debak cut-off by landslide

KUCHING (Oct 14): The main road leading to Rumah Panjang Nanga Ulai Debak, Betong has been cut-off due to a landslide which occurred around 8.30am yesterday.

The Betong Civil Defence Force (APM) in a statement today said a total of 120 longhouse folks are currently stranded at their longhouse as the affected road is the only way in or out of the area (Nga Tot).

“It is believed that heavy rain caused the landslide,” the statement said.

It also said that the road a single carriageway was not accessible to any type vehicles due to the large amount of soil and mud.

As there is no alternative road leading to the longhouse, APM were called to the scene this morning to access the situation.

It is also reported that no one was injured due to the landslide.

As of time of writing, efforts to clear the landslide is still underway.g.