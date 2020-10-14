Royal audience for Ahmad Zahid postponed

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 14): UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah scheduled at Istana Negara tomorrow has been postponed.

Ahmad Zahid, when contacted via Telegram, confirmed the postponement but said that a new date has not been fixed.

“Postponed. New date not fixed,” the Bagan Datoh member of Parliament replied briefly.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, after attending the UMNO Supreme Council’s Political Bureau meeting late last night, told reporters that Ahmad Zahid was scheduled to have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah at 5 pm on Thursday.

This came after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was granted an audience with the King at Istana Negara yesterday after claiming to have secured the support of more than 120 members of Parliament to form a new government. – BERNAMA