Ship painter strangled to death by own scarf in freak workplace accident

SIBU: A ship painter was found dead at a shipyard here yesterday following a freak accident which saw him strangled when a scarf he was wearing became tangled in a brush grinder.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said the victim, identified as Angkam Engkang, 44, from Sungai Mujong, Kapit, was found unresponsive and lying face-down on the ground by a co-worker who immediately notified his other colleagues.

“According to the victim’s brother, the scarf worn by the victim had gotten caught in a brush grinder and strangled him.

“Medical personnel summoned to the scene by the employer pronounced the victim dead,” he said in a statement.

Stanley said an inspection of the body found strangulation marks on the neck but ruled out any foul play.

“It is suspected that the victim’s scarf strangled him when he switched on the grinder,” he added.

The body was sent to Sibu Hospital for a post mortem, with police classifying the case as sudden death pending the autopsy report.

The brush grinder used by the victim.