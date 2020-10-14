Six Serian secondary schools to get interactive digital whiteboards

SERIAN (Oct 14): Six secondary schools here will be equipped with interactive digital whiteboards soon, said Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

The schools are SMK Tebakang, SMK Tebedu, SMK Taee, SMK Tarat, SMK Balai Ringin and SMK Serian.

Having seen how digital boards work in China and in some schools in the state, Manyin said he hoped they would serve as a model for an interactive learning environment in this digital age.

“This was decided following a discussion with Serian District Education Officer Jimali Sunang. There will be seven digital boards costing over RM60,000 – one board is about RM9,000 plus.

“Hopefully this can be an example (to others in Serian) and become a motivating factor for all the children here. Though given to the secondary schools here, the pupils of primary school can go there and have a look on how this digital board works.

“I will use funds from my MRP (minor rural project) allocation for this purpose,” he told reporters after opening the Education Leadership Colloquium at a hotel here yesterday.

Earlier, in his speech, Manyin, who is also Tebedu assemblyman, said he hoped to promote interest among rural students in the latest digital innovations.

He said he is also looking into setting up computer labs in all 23 primary schools in his constituency.

According to him, he had already assisted in acquiring computer sets for these schools. Some schools have received a minimum of five computers and some received nine, he added.

On another matter, Manyin expressed his appreciation to those who have congratulated him on his conferment of the Datuk Amar Bintang Kenyalang (DA) awarded by Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud last Saturday.

“All of you have been very supportive of my leadership all these years. I am very thankful to all of you,” he said.