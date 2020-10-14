SPM Repeat results out on Oct 19

KUALA LUMPUR: The results for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia Ulangan (SPMU) examination for this year will be released on Oct 19.

The Education Ministry in a statement today informed that candidates who sat for the SPM repeat exam will get the results by post or can obtain the result slips at the State Education Department where the candidate registered to sit for the examination.

“Checking the results can also be done using the mySMS 15888 service by typing SPMUNoKPAngkaGiliran and SMS to 15888.

“This service will be activated at 10 am (on Oct 19) and will be terminated at 6 pm (on Oct 26),” according to the statement.

The Education Ministry informed that checking the results can also be done through the Examination Board portal at http://sppat.moe.gov.my/semakan/.

A total of 6,301 candidates registered to sit for the SPM repeat examination this year at 193 examination centres nationwide and 1,445 staff were appointed to ensure the examination runs smoothly.

The three subjects offered in the SPMU examination are Bahasa Melayu, History and Mathematics. — Bernama