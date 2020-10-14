State leaders: Anwar does not have the numbers to be PM

KUCHING: State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah is convinced that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not have the numbers to become Prime Minister and form the next government.

He believed that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah would have made a decision regarding the matter if the Opposition leader had indeed furnished the names of the MPs who were purportedly backing him.

“Anwar promised that he had the numbers, but his courtesy call or his audience with the King was just for a short period, more or less 25 minutes, and after that, he held a press conference. This is (seen) as if he was pushing everything to the Agong. If he really had the numbers, I think that the Agong would have made some kind of decision,” Abdul Karim told reporters after chairing a Sarawak United National Youth Organisation supreme council meeting here yesterday. He was asked to comment about Anwar’s earlier audience with the King at Istana Negara and the subsequent press conference during which, Anwar claimed to have the support of more than 120 MPs.

However, Istana Negara in a statement issued a few hours after Anwar’s press conference, said the Port Dickson MP had only presented the total number of MPs purportedly backing him to the King, but did not furnish the names of these MPs to strengthen his claim. Abdul Karim said based on the earlier denials of several MPs whose names were linked to Anwar, it appeared that Anwar’s latest claim to have the majority to form the federal government was not credible.

“In the last few days, we have heard so many MPs getting upset and it seems that they do not want to be associated with Anwar. If there were one or two dissenting voices, then the claim is no longer credible. Now he has put everything on the Agong. (But) I do not know if he can direct the Agong like that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Amar Michael Manyin, when contacted, described the outcome of Anwar’s audience with the King as ‘expected’. He said as contained in the Federal Constitution, the Agong does not have the power to unseat the Prime Minister.

“Only Parliament through a vote of no confidence can effect the unseating of the current Prime Minister. Thus, Anwar is trying to bluff the people and, as stated by the Royal Keeper (Comptroller of the Royal Household Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin), Anwar did not even show the list of MPs whom he claimed were behind him. Perhaps Anwar’s lawyers should have advised him properly and thoroughly about the Constitution before making the appointment with the Agong,” said Manyin.