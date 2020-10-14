SUPP Piasau continues to facilitate application for Kenyalang Gold Card

MIRI: The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) will set up and run three counters handling matters relating to the Kenyalang Gold Card programme, on the ground floor of the civic centre here next Monday (Oct 19).

According to Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting, the counters will be manned by the team from SUPP Piasau’s community service centre, and the operations will run from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

“This is a special arrangement being made for the convenience of the members of public, specifically Sarawakians aged 60 and above.

“I understand that SUPP Piasau has just received over 1,000 Kenyalang Gold Cards issued by the Welfare Department,” he told reporters when met after giving out the cards to 27 successful applicants during a session at Kampung Lereng Bukit community hall yesterday.

Ting, who is Piasau assemblyman, said with SUPP Piasau’s office located on the second floor of the civic centre, it made sense that the application for and the collection of the Kenyalang Gold Cards would be done there for the convenience of the senior citizens applying for the programme.

“Moreover, the community service teams from SUPP Piasau have also been on the ground, going to villages and introducing the card programme slated for Sarawakian senior citizens.

“The upcoming three counters at Miri Civic Centre are just among the latest arrangements by us to facilitate matters concerning the Kenyalang Gold Card prgramme,” he said, encouraging successful applicants who had yet to receive their cards to come to the counter and collect them.

“We will notify the successful applicants.”

Lee also said each counter would handle its own function – one for the card collection by successful applicants, another for application, while the other would be set for local business proprietors wishing to join the Kenyalang Gold Card programme by becoming its strategic vendors or partners.

Online application could be done via http://kenyalanggold.com.

Holders of the Kenyalang Gold Card are set to enjoy various privileges and benefits such as discounts on products and services from strategic vendors, as well as a compassionate assistance of RM3,000 to cover funeral expenses upon the death of a cardholder.