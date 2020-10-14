Temperature scanning helmets now on trial at KTMB stations

KUCHING (Oct 14): KTM Berhad (KTMB) is currently testing temperature scanning helmets at its stations in the peninsula to spot people who could be having a fever due to the ever present threat of Covid-19.

The railway company said on its social media account yesterday that the helmets worn by its auxiliary police personnel were now being evaluated for their effectiveness and suitability.

“With the helmets, the auxiliary police personnel on patrol can detect passengers with symptoms via the high-tech device,” it said.

𝐊𝐓𝐌𝐁 𝐏𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐢 𝐊𝐚𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐡 𝐓𝐞𝐫𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗KTMB baru-baru ini melangkah satu tapak ke hadapan dengan memperkenalkan… Posted by KTM Berhad on Isnin, 12 Oktober 2020

KTMB said the helmets were in addition to the temperature scanners and hand sanitizers already provided at the stations as well as the sanitisation of trains to curb the spread of the virus.

“It is hoped that with these measures, it will raise the confidence of passengers in using KTMB’s service,” it said.

Temperature checks have now become the norm in public places in Malaysia, besides the wearing of masks and social distancing.

The country has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent weeks with the majority of new cases in the peninsula and Sabah.