Uggah: Almost half of Sarawak’s 52 Covid cases since Sept 26 from Sabah

KUCHING (Oct 14): Sarawak has recorded 52 Covid-19 cases since Sept 26 this year, almost half of which are from Sabah, said state disaster management committee chairman (SDMC) Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said 46.15 per cent or 24 out of the total cases were people who had returned from Sabah.

“This (the number of cases from Sabah) is in consonance with SDMC’s directive for all who enter from Sabah to be swabbed and quarantined for 14 days at quarantine centres.

“From the results of the rt-PCR tests, 10 were found positive in the first round of screening and 14 were positive in the second round of screening on the tenth day of quarantine,” he told the daily SDMC press conference on Covid-19.

Apart from Sabah, he said five cases were from Kuala Lumpur and one was from Perak.

At the same time, he said two cases had a travel history to India, two Myanmar, one Kuwait and one Saudi Arabia.

“All these cases were detected in the first round of rt-PCR Covid-19 screening,” said Uggah.

Uggah also said that of the 16 locally transmitted cases since Sept 26, there was only one foreigner, an Indonesian.

He said five of the cases were detected in Bintulu, Kuching (5), Limbang (3), SIbu (2), and Sri Aman (1).

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today hit 755, with three new imported cases.

There have been 19 deaths so far from the virus in the state.