UMNO mulls withdrawing support for PN, setting new terms for political cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO is mulling the idea of withdrawing its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and putting in black and white, as soon as possible, new terms to continue its political cooperation with the ruling coalition.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said the matter was agreed unanimously at the party’s Supreme Council’s Political Bureau meeting here tonight.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be notified of the party’s decision and new terms, tomorrow.

“All state UMNO liaison body chairmen and Supreme Council members, including those undergoing quarantine, agree with the decision,” he told reporters at the lobby of the UMNO Headquarters after the meeting.

The five-hour dual-session meeting chaired by UMNO president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was attended by his deputy Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan and all party wing leaders.

Ahmad Maslan said the meeting also suggested to the Muafakat Nasional (MN) steering committee that MN be immediately registered as a legitimate political coalition.

He stressed that UMNO viewed political stability as being very important and economic growth must be enhanced.

Asked if UMNO will pull out immediately from PN if the coalition refuses to accept the new terms, Ahmad Maslan said further discussions would be held regarding the matter.

He said the decision was also made based on the political situation in the country after opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Maslan announced that the UMNO Division Wanita, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting will take place simultaneously from Nov 6 to 8.

The opening ceremony of the UMNO Wanita, Youth and Puteri assemblies will be held on Dec 17 while the general assembly for all three wings would be held simultaneously on Dec 18.

The opening ceremony of the UMNO assembly will be held on Dec 18 (night) and the general assembly on Dec 19. — Bernama