Vital to help raise awareness of new norm — Marudi DO

MARUDI: It is crucial for the local grassroots leaders, including the ‘tuai rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) and heads of the village security and development committees (JKKKs) to understand the measures being taken by the authorities to break the chain of Covid-19 infections, says district officer Mackus Sibong.

In this respect, he also points out that the onus is on the local leaders to help raise the awareness among their respective communities of the importance of adapting to the new norm under the present situation.

“The grassroots leaders, including the ‘tuai rumah’ and JKKK heads, need to be focused in engaging every villager to deal with various problems such as diseases and disasters.

“Indirectly, their (grassroots leaders’) understanding of the necessary measures in managing the challenges would also ensure peace and harmony in their communities,” he said in his speech before performing the closing ceremony for a district-level workshop on community policing at Baram Civic Centre here yesterday.

The two-day course involved over 300 representatives of the JKKKs in Poyut and Lower Baram areas.