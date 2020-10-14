Warisan’s fight is not over, says Shafie in video message

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 14): Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal has stressed that the fight is far from over for the party.

In a two-minute video posted on his official Facebook page, the former chief minister thanked all those who voted for Warisan Plus and vowed to continue the party’s struggle.

“It has been an inspiration and motivation for us and the party to boost our efforts and spirit and for our hard work to go on with our aspiration of returning as your government in the future.

“I hope your confidence in us will remain as we continue this fight for the sake of Sabahans. This is definitely not the end of our movement.

“We’ll continue this fight and we’ll boost our effort to make sure we are united to strengthen our struggle,” he said.

Ever since Warisan Plus’ loss in the recent state election, Shafie has not made any public appearances aside from attending the wake of former Batu Sapi MP, the late Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

“Do not worry and do not be afraid to face whatever obstacles and challenges in life when fighting for the rights of Sabahans and Sabah until we succeed,” added Shafie.

The Senallang assemblyman also said that being the Chief Minister for Sabah was the greatest honour that he has ever received.

“You made me a better man and a better leader. Pain is temporary but my conviction to inculcate values and to fight for a better nation will never stop,” he said.