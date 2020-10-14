Yahoo Groups website to be shut down after 19 years online

KUCHING: American web services provider Yahoo has announced that it will be closing down its social platform website Yahoo Groups on Dec 14.

The website, which first came online back in 2001, acted as a platform for Internet users to communicate via a forum slash mailing list, becoming a specialist website that acted as an alternative to other early social platforms such as Friendster and MySpace.

Users can still post content up until Oct 28, before Yahoo deletes all other material on Dec 14.

“The website has seen a steady decline in usage over the last several years,” the Yahoo Groups team stated in an email to users.

“Over that same period we’ve witnessed unprecedented levels of engagement across our properties as customers seek out premium, trustworthy content. To that end, we must sometimes make difficult decisions regarding products that no longer fit our long-term strategy as we hone our focus on other areas of the business,” it read.

Existing users will still be able to login using their email address after the date, but the site will be emptied of all content and all groups will be locked, requiring an administrator login to access.

Yahoo has also posted an FAQ on the shutdown here.