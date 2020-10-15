‘1,000 expected at Sarawak Youth Day on Nov 7’

KUCHING: A turnout of about 1,000 is expected at the Sarawak Youth Day to be held on Nov 7 at Asajaya Sports Complex.

Though the complex can hold about 2,500 people, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic and the standard operating procedures (SOPs) only half the venue’s capacity is allowed, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, adding they aimed to get a crowd of 1,000.

“Aside from following the venue capacity SOP, we will adhere strictly to the other SOPs as well,” he told a press conference on the Sarawak Youth Day celebration at his office yesterday.

On the celebration itself, he said that it is to acknowledge and appreciate the youths’ contribution to the state’s development, inculcate cooperation among youth associations at various levels and sectors and to encourage participation of youths from schools, institutions of higher learning, urban and rural areas.

He said the event is expected to be officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The highlight of the celebration is the Sarawak Youth Awards which is divided into two categories, individual and youth association. The winner in the individual men and women category takes home RM5,000 while the champion and first runner-up for the youth association category will receive RM10,000 and RM7,000 respectively, he said.

Other activities planned are sports activities like Skyrunner and Mini Tiny; and physical and health activities like amateur radio, outdoors exhibition (camping and mountain climbing), creative robotics, autoshow and mini drone. There will also be 20 booths set up for kitchen and sales booth.

The one-day celebration starts at 10.30am, he said.

“There are also performances by youth artistes like Hafiz Suib and local youths, buskers, traditional dances and more. There is also a motivational talk held before the celebration on Oct 29 by Pencetus Ummah Riz at the same venue at 8.30pm, and the target is 250 participants.”

Present were Assistant Minister of Youth and Sports Datuk Snowdan Lawan and permanent secretary to the Youth and Sports Ministry Nancy Jolhi.