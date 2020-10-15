1,841 food baskets distributed in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: Some 1,841 of ‘Bakul Makanan’ have been distributed to the targeted group in this district who are affected by the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO).

Chairman of the District Disaster Control Center, Juraimin Jadil said the distribution of Bakul Makanan faced some constraints to get supplies but they are working on the best way to overcome these constraints.

Juraimin said they are now using four suppliers and could only provide 400 packs of food daily.

“Some of the items inside the food aid such as onion has run out from the suppliers and we need some time to get the supplies.

“Therefore, we hope the public can be patient so that we can overcome these constraints and send aid to the people,” he said during the sanitation programme involving the e-hailing service and public transport at Lahad Datu Sports Complex, on Tuesday.

According to Juraimin, the PKOB will be in touch with the locality management to get the list of affected families.

The food aid will be distributed to the recipients from house to house so that the people do not have to leave their homes.

Juraimin also hopes that the public will be patient and comply with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) especially those involved in Enhanced Movement Control Order to break the chain of Covid-19.