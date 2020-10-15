24 fined RM1,000 each for breaching SOP

PENAMPANG: Twenty-four individuals have been fined RM1,000 each for breaching standard operating procedure (SOP) since the conditional movement control order (CMCO) was implemented eight days ago.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the individuals, comprising 22 men and two women, committed the offences here in Penampang and Putatan.

“They failed to comply with SOP by not wearing face mask and not observing social distancing.

“The police are taking this matter seriously and we will not hesitate to issue compound towards anyone caught breaching SOP,” he said when met at the Wholesale Farmer’s Market here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Haris said police have also set up three monitoring posts at Donggongon market, Servay Putatan and Servay Penampang to make it easier for police to carry out beat operations.

He said those areas were chosen due to the high number of patrons.