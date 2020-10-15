37.9kg drugs seized and 1,064 arrests made in Sept

KUCHING: Drugs weighing 37.9kg were seized and 1,064 arrests made in the state in September this year alone.

Minister of Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said from the 1,064 arrests, 771 were drugs positive.

She said the arrest was the result of 847 operations conducted by the police Narcotic Crime Investigation Division (NCID), National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and Customs Department.

“The 37.9kg of various drugs seized comprised 25.81kg syabu, 704.5g cannabis, 4.9g ketamine and 151g ecstasy powder,” she told a press conference in conjunction with the One Stop Committee (OSC) Monthly Report to address drug and substance issues, yesterday.

She also said 1,087 offences including supplying and distributing of drugs, drugs possession, and urine tested drugs positive were recorded during the same period.

“A total of 33 cases involving 53 arrests were offences under the supply and distribution of drugs. From the number nine cases involving 21 arrests were made under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“A total of 166 cases involving 220 arrests were drug possession offences and 796 cases involving 778 arrests for positive urine-related offences under Section 15 (1) (a) DDA 1952.

“Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 92 cases involving 285 arrests from 56 operations carried out by AADK under the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Amendment 1998),” she said.

She added that AADK had conducted urine screening at five secondary schools in September.

“Of the 92 students screened, only one came up positive, a Form 4 student who has been taken in for rehabilitation,” she said.

On the OSC, she said it had been established in 34 districts while the remaining six would be completed before end of this year.

Information on drug abuse activities can be reported through NCID and AADK whatsapp at 012208722 and 0196262233 respectively.

The ministry’s permanent secretary Dr Saadiah Abdul Samat, executive secretary of Social Development council Dr Zufar Yadi Brendan Abdullah, NCID intelligence/operations/detention officer DSP Tumar Lunya, AADK deputy director Winnie Lugit, Dr Asya’Ari Arif, Customs Enforcement officer (Narcotic branch) Oliver Tiong and Education Department officer Munawwar Ismail were also present at the briefing.