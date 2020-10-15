4 found with subsidised diesel, petrol worth over RM2,400

KUCHING: Four male suspects were handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs after they were found to be in possession of more than RM2,400 worth of subsidised diesel and petrol.

The ministry said in a statement yesterday an operation was recently carried out by the Sarawak Marine Police Region Five in Kota Samarahan, which saw the arrests of the suspects aged between 18 and 35.

They were found with 600.11 litres of diesel and 862.8 litres of petrol, which were stored in 40 jerry cans loaded on a pick-up truck and a lorry.

Also seized was the pick-up truck and lorry, making the total seizure value RM17,455.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

The Act provides for a fine of up to RM1 million, or up to three years in jail, or both for individuals, while companies or organisations can be fined up to RM3 million.

A handing over was held at the ministry’s Sarawak headquarters at 10am on Tuesday (Oct 13) as part of inter-agency cooperation.

The ministry added cooperation with other relevant agencies will continue to ensure that subsidised items are not misappropriated.