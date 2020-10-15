48 issued compound notices for SOP violation

LIMBANG: Forty-eight people here have been issued with compound notices for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) as of yesterday.

Deputy district police chief, DSP Sila Kadong, said the notices were issued under Section 10 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious. Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“The offenders were booked during operations carried out at 7,000 premises in the district, which included business premises, beauty and entertainment outlets and public places,” he told the media after an RMCO compliance operation yesterday.

Head of district public order ASP Khairul Ridzuan Ahmad and head of the district Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department Inspector AlRani Alipnor were also present.

Sila added that seven individuals were issued compounds for violating the SOP during the operation at Limbang Plaza, LimbangMarket and a guest house here.

The operation that he himself led was conducted with two officers and nine personnel of other ranks.