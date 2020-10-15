75,000 Covid test kits arrive in Sabah, 25,000 more to come next week

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 15): A total of 75,000 RTK-Antigen rapid test kits for Covid-19 has arrived here today with more to come next week, said Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He said in his Facebook page that the test kits were delivered by the Royal Malaysian Airforce.

“Some 25,000 more RTK Antigen stock will be delivered to Sabah next month and are expected to be for a month’s use,” he said, thanking the airforce for its assistance.

Pagi ini stok RTK Antigen yang baharu telah tiba di Sabah. Sebanyak 75 ribu stok telah dihantar dengan bantuan Tentera… Posted by Noor Hisham Abdullah on Rabu, 14 Oktober 2020

Sabah has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases since late September, with the state now the biggest contributor of new cases to the daily national tally.

Yesterday, 429 of Malaysia’s 660 were recorded in Sabah. The state has recorded a total of 5,064 cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic started.

Earlier today, Dr Noor Hisham said in a separate Facebook post that work is underway to turn the hall of the Tawau Sports Complex into a field hospital to treat non-Covid patients.

He said the field hospital, which is a joint effort with the armed forces, will provide obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedic and general surgery treatments.

The field hospital, he added, would Tawau Hospital more space to treat cases that need intensive care including those referred from neighbouring districts especially Semporna.