All sectors allowed to operate – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: The State Government has decided to allow all activities related to the economic, industrial and business sectors to operate during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) period.

The State Government’s official Covid-19 spokesman, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said however that entertainment centres, entertainment clubs, night clubs, pubs, cinemas and gambling activities are not allowed to operate.

He said all the standard operating procedures (SOP) set out by the National Security Council (MKN) on October 14 must be adhered to.

In a statement issued yesterday, Masidi said all entrepreneurs and businesses are only allowed to operate from 6 am to 6 pm.

“The number of employees have to be reduced to 50 per cent,” he added.

The other SOPs include one-metre social distancing, a reasonable number of patrons allowed in a premises at a time, designated entry and exit points, a 30-minute entry limit for patrons, temperature check and the use of hand sanitisers.

Masidi said those with temperatures above 37.5 Celsius or are symptomatic must be referred to the State Health Department immediately.

On another matter, he said the State Government has distributed a total of 19,587 food baskets thus far.

“The distribution of food baskets will be monitored by the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry,” Masidi said.

He also said all utility costs in all 16 buildings used as additional hospital wards will be borne by the State Government.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui yesterday requested Masidi to clarify the difference in the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) imposed in Sabah compared to those in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Lui pointed out that the National Security Council (NSC) has decided to allow activities in the economic, industrial and business sectors, including fisheries, plantations and agriculture, to operate during the CMCO period.

He said the CMCO SOPs announced by Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya was a big difference compared to the tight restrictions imposed in Sabah.

“This has caused much confusion among the people in Sabah,” Lui said.

He said Sabah along with Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya were all Covid-19 red zones yet different SOPs were applied in terms of the sectors that were allowed to operate and their operation hours.

“Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya are areas with the highest population density in Malaysia, which means that the risk of Covid-19 transmission will not be any lower than Sabah,” he said.

Lui reiterated that KKCCCI’s stand was that the fight against Covid-19 and reviving the economy should both be given equal emphasis amid the pandemic.

He said businesses have been strictly abiding by the Health Ministry’s guidelines and SOPs.

“However, we disagree on the double standards on CMCO within the same country.

“We are fine with implementing stricter SOPs, but not double standards,” he said.

Lui said the third wave of infections has taken a heavy toll on the people and economy of Sabah. Since the implementation of the CMCO, businesses have come to a halt and more have lost their jobs, he said.

“The sluggish economy has severely affected the livelihood of the people, especially hawkers and small business owners.”

Hence, he hoped that the Federal Government would allocate more resources and assistance to businesses and the people in Sabah to show its commitment to alleviate their burden.

Lui said the Covid-19 has completely changed our lives.

“Some have contracted Covid-19; some have sadly succumbed to the virus; while others have lost friends and families.

“Nevertheless, we must persevere and work together in conquering Covid-19,” he said.