Anwar ‘wasting people’s time’ – Max

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili has criticised PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for wasting the people’s time.

“There are a lot of other pressing issues that need immediate action,” he said in a statement.

Maximus stressed that the priorities presently should be to protect the people’s welfare and wellbeing.

He also said that the focus should be to improve the country’s economy, particular as the country is combating Covid-19.

“Containing the spread of the deadly virus is most important now. The people have suffered enough,” he said.

“We have got better things to do. We have lots to catch up.”