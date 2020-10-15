Body of man who fell from express boat found

SIBU: The body of a 39-year-old man, who reportedly fell into the river from an express boat berthed here on Monday, was found yesterday morning.

The body of Neckson Entinggi Isek was recovered around 11.30am about 150 metres from where he had fallen and was handed over to police for further action, said the Fire and Rescue Department in a statement.

In the incident on Monday, Neckson was said to be with his father-in-law on an express boat which was berthed at Daro Wharf at Jalan Khoo Peng Loong around 8am, when he suddenly fell into the river.

It was said the victim had a history of suffering seizure attacks.