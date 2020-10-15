CMCO: Klang SOP superceded by Selangor’s statewide CMCO — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP) for the mukim (sub-district) of Klang as announced earlier has been superceded by the CMCO enforced throughout Selangor effective yesterday, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Since the government has announced the CMCO for the whole of Selangor, and the mukim of Klang is included in Selangor, so the SOP announced for the mukim of Klang is automatically cancelled,” he said in a press conference that was streamed live via the Defence Ministry’s Facebook page yesterday.

On the spreading of fake news related to Covid-19, he said that as of yesterday the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had opened a total of 273 investigation papers.

He said 136 cases are still under investigation while 35 cases have been prosecuted in court, with 21 found guilty, 13 still on trial and one freed. Twelve others were given warning notices.

“During the same period, there have been a total of 390 denials and explanation regarding fake news that have been clarified to the public by the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Multimedia Ministry which was established to curb the spread of fake news relating to Covid-19.

“Active enforcement action is being carried out based on reports received from the public,” he said.

Ismail Sabri also reminded the people to be more careful before sharing any content whose authenticity is in doubt and to always check the authenticity from an official or reliable source.

Meanwhile, he said 284 individuals were arrested for flouting the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), with 278 of them compounded and six remanded.

He said the highest number of arrest was for failure to wear face masks, with 134 people detained, followed by physical distancing (68), failure to provide facilities for recording details of customers (33), violating the CMCO (20), premises operating past closing time (16), entertainment centre actitivies (eight), refusal to undergo Covid-19 screening (three), carrying more passengers than allowed (one) and running away from roadblock (one).

He also said that 37 illegal immigrants were arrested and two land vehicles seized through Ops Benteng on Tuesday.

As for the Ops Benteng in Sabah, Ismail Sabri said that from January until Tuesday, a total of 12,877 illegal immigrants had been detained, wth 5,204 still in detention centres.

“Of the total, 4,456 of the illegal immigrants were from the Philippines, 618 from Indonesia and 130 from other countries. So far, a total of 7,673 illegal immigrants have been deported,” he said, adding that 68 roadblocks were also conducted in the state.

On mandatory quarantine, he said that from July 24 until Tuesday, a total of 48,098 individuals had returned to Malaysia via international entry points and placed in 68 hotels and 17 other premises, including public training institutes (ILA) and private educational institutions.

He said that of the total, 9,919 individuals are undergoing compulsory quarantine, 381 have been sent to hospital for treatment and 37,798 have been discharged and allowed to go home. – Bernama