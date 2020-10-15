Five homeless after fire destroys house in Igan

SIBU (Oct 15): Five people were left homeless, after their house at Kampung Skrang, Igan near here was gutted in the wee hours today.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operation centre, said the five residents managed to escape to safety.

A team of firemen from Mukah Fire Station were deployed to the location, some 45km away, after receiving the distress call at 2.10am, it added.

“The commander of operation (Azman Hanapis) reported that a two-floor semi permanent house was 80 per cent gutted.

“Firemen then used water from the fire engine and open source to extinguish the fire.

“The operation ended at 5.15am,” it said.

No casualties were reported in the incident and the cause of fire is still under investigation.