Fraud: Woman pleads guilty, to be jailed after failing to pay fine

SIBU: A 29-year-old woman was fined a total of RM6,000 in default three months’ imprisonment after she pleaded guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here yesterday to two counts of fraud.

Asyikin Abdullah from Jalan Kampung Nangka pleaded guilty before Magistrate Mohamad Faizal Che Saad to two charges framed under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to five years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

She failed to pay the fine.

On the first charge, Asyikin pleaded guilty to fraudulently assisting in concealing a sum of RM3,000 belonging to a 29-year-old woman into her own (accused) account on Sept 15 this year at around 10.09am.

On the second charge, she pleaded guilty to fraudulently assisting in concealing another RM3,000 belonging to the same victim into her own account on the same date at about 10.11am.

The court was told that on Sept 14, the victim had received a call purportedly from the Inland Revenue Board in Kuantan, Pahang, informing her that her company owed tax arrears amounting to RM40,500.

The victim denied owning such a company but later received another call, this time purportedly from the police in Kuantan, saying she was involved in drugs and money laundering and that an arrest warrant had been issued against her.

The victim then made three transactions to Asyikin’s bank account between Sept 14 and Oct 15, amounting to RM7,200.

On Sept 24, the victim discovered that her bank loan of RM92,000 was missing from her account, after she had given the account’s password to Asyikin.

On Oct 6, she discovered that another bank loan amounting to RM119,057 was also missing.

She suffered total losses amounting to RM217,972.80.