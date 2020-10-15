Free parking until Oct 26 – City Hall

KOTA KINABALU: City Hall will stop its parking charges at all areas under its jurisdiction due to the Movement Control Order (MCO) implementation.

The duration of the stoppage is from Oct 9 to 26.

This means that no parking charges will be imposed on users using the parking lots during the duration, said City Hall mayor, Datuk Nordin Siman.

Nevertheless, the enforcement of the law will continue to stop cars from being parked at road shoulders, at non-designated parking areas, or double parking, he said.

He added that compounds can be paid via City Hall’s e-services platform.