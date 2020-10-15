Ismail Sabri: CMCO in Labuan from Oct 17 to 30

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): The government will implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Labuan from Oct 17-30, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

He said this decision was taken at the National Security Council (MKN) special session chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on the advice of the Health Ministry (MoH), after taking into account the rising number of COVID-19 cases on the island.

“As for CMCO standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Labuan, all economic activities including industry and manufacturing are still allowed.

“However, movement in and out is not permitted except for emergency cases and for workers who have employee passes,” Ismail Sabri said in an online media conference via the Defence MInistry’s Facebook.

He said as Labuan is an area with ​​water activities, transport services such as Ro-Ro ferries, express ferries and speedboats are allowed to operate until 6 pm with limited capacity, this in addition to complying with the set SOPs.

Besides this, he said other activities allowed were water taxis and ‘penambang’ boat services from 6 am to 6 pm, the ‘sign on’ and ‘sign off’ process of the shipping industry as well as oil and gas, all of which must be done according to the SOPs.

“The SOPs for movement in and out of crew remain the same. However, for crew members coming from Sabah to Labuan, those ‘signing off’ must undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days,” he said.

On economic activities in CMCO areas, Ismail Sabri said they were allowed to operate as usual on condition they comply with the SOPs and operating hours set.

He said operating hours for restaurants, food stalls, food trucks, roadside hawkers, food courts, kiosks, grocery stores and convenience stores are from 6 am to 10 pm.

“The purchase of food via drive-thru, delivery and take out is encouraged. Premise operators must ensure that employees, suppliers and customers record their attendance using either the MySejahtera application or manually,” he said.

In another development, Ismail Sabri said the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) will present the proposed number of congregants in mosques for the five daily prayers and Friday prayers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah for consent.

He said for now only six people are allowed for activities in non-Muslim places of worship. — Bernama