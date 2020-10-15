Jobless teen arrested for having drugs

LIMBANG: A jobless teenage boy who was arrested here on Tuesday night for alleged possession of banned drug at a house in Kubong road said he obtained the supply from his father.

District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the suspect, 19, was arrested around midnight by a team from the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

“They seized 77.30g of syabu worth RM7,730 from the suspect.

“He has no past criminal record and investigation shows that he obtained his drug supply from his father who also lives in the Kubong road area,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The suspect, who was also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.