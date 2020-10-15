MACC: 60 held in graft probe in Sarawak this year

TEBEDU (Oct 15): Sixty individuals have been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in Sarawak over various corruption offences involving bribes amounting to about RM2.4 million between Jan 1 and Oct 14 this year.

Sarawak MACC director, Mohd Zaki Hassan said 49 investigation papers were opened under the MACC Act 2009 during the period, and 30 of the individuals have been detained and charged in court.

“From the 49 investigation papers, 19 were investigated under Section 17(b) (MACC Act 2009) for bribing civil servants while 12 cases were under Section 17(a) for accepting bribes.

“11 more cases were under Section 23 for abusing position, six were investigated under Section 18 for making false claims while one case was under Section 16(a) for demanding bribe,” he told reporters after launching the “Our Border, Our Dignity” programme with enforcement agencies at the Immigration. Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex here.

Also present were Sarawak Immigration director, Datuk Ken Leben and Sarawak Customs director Herman Shah Abdullah. — BERNAMA