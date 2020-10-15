New music awards to honour veteran Sarawakian artistes — Abdul Karim

KUCHING: Sarawakian music artistes who were active from the 1950s to the 1970s will get recognition from the state government following the creation of the ‘Anugerah Seniman Muzik Sarawak’ awards.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, who announced the creation of the awards at a press conference at his office here yesterday, said the presentation ceremony is scheduled to be held this Nov 7.

“This award is to recognise the contributions, sacrifices and services of music artistes of Sarawak in the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s who have worked hard to show outstanding success in their field.

“A total of 47 awards from seven categories will be given to recipients this year,” he said.

The seven categories in this year’s awards are the ‘Anugerah Tokoh Kenyalang Emas’, ‘Anugerah Tokoh Permata Kenyalang’, ‘Anugerah Tokoh Cahaya Kenyalang’, ‘Anugerah Tokoh Mutiara Kenyalang’, ‘Anugerah Bintang Harapan’, ‘Anugerah Bintang Lagenda’, and ‘Anugerah Bintang Sepanjang Zaman’.

Of the seven categories, the Anugerah Bintang Harapan award is for young Sarawakian music artistes who are still active.

“Those who win this year will bring home cash, trophies and certificates. Winning the award is also the highest recognition from the state government.

“We also think that this award can bring rapid development to the fields of music, singing and songwriting in Sarawak,” Abdul Karim added.

The awards is a joint effort between Abdul Karim’s ministry and the Malaysian Arts and Cultural Activists Association – Kuching.

Each candidate for the awards listed in the selection stage must have contributed in their respective fields in raising and elevating the name of Sarawak at an appropriate level.

Meanwhile, Abdul Karim said his ministry always welcomes any form of cooperation from the private sector and non-governmental organisations, to develop Sarawak as a destination for world-class tourism and culture.

Those present at the press conference included Tourism, Arts and Culture Assistant Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, and Malaysian Arts and Cultural Activists Association – Kuching president Mazuki Tambi.