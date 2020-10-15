PKN not involved in viraled message on directive to PKN media

KUALA LUMPUR: Pertubuhan Penggerak Komuniti Negara Malaysia (PKN) has denied involvement in a message which viraled in the whatsapp application titled ‘Directive to Media of Pengerak Kommuniti Negara & Perikatan Nasional’ yesterday.

PKN patron Zuraida Kamaruddin said she was informed of the viraled message yesterday morning claiming that PKN had issued instructions regarding Umno secretary general

Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan’s statement at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) on Tuesday.

“I stress that PKN has not received any directive from the Perikatan Nasional Information chief as viraled through the whatsapp application.

“I also vehemently deny the involvement of PKN and all the wings under PKN comprising Nations of Women (NOW), Pemuda Negara and Wanita Muda Negara whether directly or indirectly with the message,” she said in a statement yesterday.

Zuraida, who is also Housing and Local Government Minister, hoped that the irresponsible quarters would stop spreading any untruth.

She said the focus of the PN government is to combat the Covid-19 pandemic and revive the national economy so that the people could achieve peace and prosperity together.

On Tuesday, Ahmad Maslan said Umno was considering withdrawing from supporting PN and would give new conditions to the coalition to be implemented as soon as possible to continue the political cooperation. — Bernama