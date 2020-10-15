Police: Anwar called in for questioning tomorrow over purported list of MPs

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 15): Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been asked to give his statement tomorrow for an investigation into a purported list of lawmakers supporting his bid to take over the federal government, the police said today.

Federal Criminal Investigations Department director CP Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the interview will be at the Royal Malaysia Police’s headquarters in Bukit Aman here.

“The investigation is classified under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act,” he said in a statement.

“PDRM is still investigating the allegations widely shared on mass media. To date, there have been 113 police reports received.”

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code pertains to the statements leading to public mischief while the CMA offence covers the nebulous offence of “misusing network facilities”.

Huzir went on to urge the public not to publish or share any news or unverified information that could lead to incitement.

Among those who lodged the reports were Umno’s Jerantut MP, Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris.

Opposition Leader Anwar met with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the Istana Negara on Tuesday over the former’s claim to have secured the support of over 120 MPs to take over the federal government.

The authenticity of the list circulating online came under added suspicion after the Comptroller of the Royal Household disclosed that Anwar would also not provide the list of MPs in his camp to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during the audience. – Malay Mail