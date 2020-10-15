Rep: Sarikei experiences vast devt under GPS 

SARIKEI: Sarikei has been enjoying tremendous development, thanks to the Gabungan Parti Sarawak-led state government, since he was elected the people’s representative about four years ago, says Repok assemblyman Dato Sri Huang Tiong Sii.

During his time with GPS several mega projects had been approved and were in various stages of implementation, he said at a gathering with members of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Sarikei branch, here Tuesday evening.

He said the projects were implemented with his annual allocation under Rural Transformation Project, among them were 17km road and 1.2km bridge to link Sarikei with Sungai Pasi to Tanjung Manis/Sibu road costing RM321 million, Agropark and many others.

The RM5 million annual RTP fund had been used to upgrade schools, houses of worship, and build access roads and other facilities for the people’s benefit, he added.

He hoped the local people would appreciate the excellent services provided by the state government, and would give it a fresh mandate in the coming state election.

Temenggong Lau Hieng Ping and several community leaders and party members were also present at the function.