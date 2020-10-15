Scoring As is not just to gain more scholarships

This article is part of Uni Enrol’s SPM Masterclass to be held in November 2020. Register now at unienrol.com/spm-masterclass

Uni Enrol (unienrol.com) is an online platform that enables you to easily get matched with hundreds of scholarships from private colleges and universities just by inputting your exam results. Majority of private colleges and universities award bursaries and scholarships based on the number of As you obtain.

As a course and scholarship matching platform, we regularly see many students miss opportunities to save more money because of one ‘’A’’ short. Trying your best to score as many As in your SPM can go a long way and not just for bragging rights.

Being Qualified for Scholarships or None Can Be a Difference of One ‘’A’’

If you are aiming to enter private Institutions, getting that one extra A can sometimes mean between having some scholarships or none at all.

Many private higher education institutions provide scholarships and bursaries for students with at least 5As and above.

In many scholarship schemes offered by private institutions, the scholarship amount offered is typically exponentially higher the more As you achieve. For certain institutions the difference between 7As and 8As or higher can be RM10,000 or more in savings.

However there are also special rebates or bursaries given if you achieve between 3As to 5As.

Qualifying for Area of Studies You Plan to Do in University

Scholarships aside, students should also be aware that achieving certain academic results is crucial in determining the types of qualifications you can take and what field you can study.

For example, to enter Foundation level (which leads to Degree later) you must have at least 5 credits in your SPM. You must also have a minimum of 3 credits to qualify for DIploma studies, otherwise you will need to start from Certificate level.

For field of studies especially Medical you must achieve a minimum of B for certain science subjects while you are required to have at least credit in Mathematics if you are keen to take Architecture or Computer Science courses. These are requirements laid down by the Malaysian Qualification Agency (MQA).

The Importance Beyond Scholarships and Qualifications

Your SPM results could also impact your future prospects as well. Many employers still look at your SPM results as part of their evaluation process.

Most of the time, employers are not fixated on academic results but are using results as a reflection of who you are. Of course your higher education results will also be evaluated to look for consistencies or improvements.

Consistent and high academic achievements may be an indication of your perseverance, work ethic, ability to learn and adapt, and level of discipline you possess.

It goes without saying that they also look out for other things such as your involvement in extra-curricular activities to evaluate your social skills.

How Uni Enrol SPM Masterclass Aims to Give You That Edge

SPM Masterclass was launched as an online workshop so you can prepare for SPM safely. It is not a tuition or intensive class but is designed to complement your own preparation and tuition classes.

The classes focus on answering techniques which is the right way to answer questions in your exam papers based on exam schemes so you can gain maximum scores, exam trend analysis as well as discussions on popular and challenging questions you may face in the exams.

You only take SPM once, so any extra advantage you learn will enable you to prepare smarter. Use the promo code SPMSABAH10 to get a 10% discount.

Go to unienrol.com/spm-masterclass to quickly sign-up as seats are limited or call

03-5613 7225, Monday to Friday, between 9.30am and 6pm.