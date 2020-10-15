SDMC: Entry restrictions into Sarawak extended to Nov 21

KUCHING: Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) is extending the entry restrictions of non-Sarawakians and foreigners from Sabah, Labuan and Peninsular Malaysia into the state from Oct 4 to Nov 21.

It was originally supposed to be from Oct 4 to Oct 18.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the decision was made based on the current pandemic situation.

“Out of the 59 cases in the state to-date, 50 per cent had traveled to Sabah and Labuan, while 15 per cent had travelled to Peninsular Malaysia, and six were overseas imported cases,” he said at the Covid-19 update press conference held at the Old DUN Complex today.

Sarawakians returning from outside the state can still return home, but they will need to first apply through the EnterSarawak app and complete and submit the e-Health Declaration Form.

Upon arrival, they will be quarantined at quarantine centres for 14 days and will be required to undergo the rT-PCR Covid-19 test on the second and 10th day of their quarantine. The state government will continue to bear the cost for the quarantine and tests.

The latest standard operating procedures for entry into Sarawak which Uggah announced yesterday included obtaining a police permit for air travel from Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

He stressed that the entry restriction extension is to protect Sarawak and its people by preventing and stopping further spread of the infection, as this was discussed at a Cabinet meeting today.

“We hope the public will be understanding on this Cabinet decision. We know that it will cause restraints to businesses and personal travel, but we need to consider the rising cases in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, and we have managed to get it under control here with less positive cases detected.”

He said the low number of positive cases was attributed to having strict entry procedures into the state.