Sibu Water Board replacing pipeline to resolve Bawang Assan’s water woe

SIBU (Oct 15): The Sibu Water Board (SWB) is taking steps to resolve the water supply problems faced by residents of Bawang Assan, said its general manager Abdul Malik Abdullah.

He said among the steps taken was to replace the existing pipeline at Jalan Empawah, which leaks frequently and thus affects the water pressure in Bawang Assan.

“This pipeline renewal project at Jalan Empawah will be completed by end of December 2020.

“Once renewal of pipeline is completed, the board will carry out pressure monitoring and leak detection activities at Bawang Assan area from time to time to ensure that the pressure is kept at optimum level,” he said in a press statement today.

Abdul Malik said the repair works could not be carried out immediately due to the depth of existing water main pipes.

“In the short term solution, the board will carry out leak detection activities from Jalan Ling Chu Ming until Bawang Assan area to reduce water loss due to pipe leakages,” he said.

The Board will repair the pipe leakages immediately, if any, he said.

He said the maximum capacity of ground water tank and pumps at Sibu West Booster Station was another cause of the water supply problems to Bawang Assan area.

Additionally, Abdul Malik said the board had proposed installing a ground water tank at Sibu West Booster Station to increase the water storage capacity.

The proposal and tender preparations are in progress, he said.

Abdul Malik added that water would be delivered to Bawang Assan area by water tanker upon request.

The press release was issued in response to a report in Utusan Borneo on last Saturday on the woes faced by the people in Bawang Assan.

In the report, Hendry Albert Bennet, who is a resident of Rh Roseline Robert Lingga, Bawang Assan, pointed out that they faced the problems such as low water pressure, frequency of power outages and unstable Internet coverage.

Hendry opined that while electricity and Internet problems might be tolerable, water problems invited bigger problems for them.

He said that they had suffered due to this low water pressure problem for almost a month.