SONS to perform at new DUN building tomorrow

KUCHING: Sarawak State Symphony Orchestra (SONS) will present a Sarawakian harmonious musical performance known as Sejambang Budi Dari Anak Seni at the new State Legislative Assembly (DUN) building tomorrow (Oct 16).

The performance will see a participation of 100 people consisting of musicians, dancers, singers and background singers.

“It is specially held for the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud on the occasion of his birthday,” said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah during a press conference at his office yesterday.

He also said that the objective of the performance is to introduce the Sarawak Arts Council and SONS to the public.

For the performance, SONS will entertain the audience with songs from the classical P-Ramlee era, apart from contemporary songs.

“We hope that the Sejambang Budi Dari Anak Seni performance will be the most beautiful memory of a performance for every spectator who attends the show,” he said, adding it is a performance not to be missed.

The performance is scheduled to start at 8pm.

Also present during the press conference were Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Sebastian Ting and the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee.