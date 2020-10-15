Tawau Sports Complex to be field hospital for non-Covid patients

TAWAU (Oct 15): Work is underway to turn the hall of the Tawau Sports Complex into a field hospital to treat non-Covid patients as the district’s general hospital grapples with the escalating number of cases from the virus.

Health Director-General, Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the field hospital, which is joint effort with the armed forces, will provide obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, orthopedic and general surgery treatments.

“This (field hospital) will give more space to the Tawau Hospital to treat cases that need intensive care including those referred from neighbouring districts especially Semporna,” he said in a Facebook post, pointing out that the complex was a mere 10 minutes from the hospital.

Dr Noor Hisham said asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and those with mild symptoms would be placed in quarantine centres and low-risk treatment centres.

Kerja-kerja pengwujudkan Hospital Medan Tawau sedang giat dijalankan di Dewan Kompleks Sukan Tawau yang terletak 10… Posted by Noor Hisham Abdullah on Rabu, 14 Oktober 2020

Sabah has seen a surge in Covid-19 cases since late September, with the state now the biggest contributor of new cases to the daily national tally.

Yesterday, 429 of Malaysia’s 660 were recorded in Sabah. Some 24 cases were believed to be in Tawau and 56 in Semporna.

Sabah has recorded a total of 5,064 cases and 39 deaths since the pandemic started.