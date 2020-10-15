Tong Hing Supermarket temporarily shut after employee tests positive

KOTA KINABALU: Tong Hing Supermarket yesterday confirmed that one of its employees at the Gaya branch has tested positive for Covid-19.

Its management said the employee was in contact with a family member who tested positive for the virus and was sent for a test as precautionary measure.

“Unfortunately, he tested positive and has been undergoing quarantine ever since,” the management informed in a statement posted on its Facebook page yesterday.

As a precautionary measure, Tong Hing Supermarket was closed at 9 am yesterday to carry out “professional deep cleaning and sanitization” in accordance with the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health.

“While waiting for the Ministry of Health’s further instructions, we have taken our own initiative to send all our staff for immediate precautionary health screenings.

“The health and wellbeing of our staff and customers are top priority for us, and we will lend them every support to get through these uncertain times.”

The supermarket’s management stated that they would continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure the wellbeing of employees and customers were safeguarded.

The management added that the store would be reopened after every possible procedure has been carried out to ensure a safe shopping environment.