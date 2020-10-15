Unemployed man arrested, drugs worth more than RM7,000 seized

BINTULU: The police have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man suspected of distributing drugs here and seized variety of drugs worth RM7,060 and cash RM1,090 from him.

Bintulu police chief Supt Zulkipli Suhaili said the arrest and seizure were made when police conducted an operation at the back of a hotel in Bintulu Sentral commercial area on Tuesday at 4pm.

He said that police had detained a car belonging to the suspect and found a bag placed on the floor mat at the front passenger side of the car.

“Our inspection found the bag contained eight packets of ‘Jus Master’ powder believed to be ecstacy weighing 352g, 60 ecstacy pills weighing 24g, 22 packets of ketamine powder weighing 19g, eight erimin 5 tablets weighing 2.5g and cash,” he told a press conference at Bintulu police headquarters here yesterday.

He said they believed the drugs were for distribution at entertainment outlets in the town.

Background check on the suspect did not find he had any previous criminal records, he said, adding a urine test on him returned negative for drugs.

He added that they had applied for remand for the suspect and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Also present was Bintulu Narcotics Crime Investigation Division head ASP Muning Jakung.