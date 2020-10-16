25 illegal immigrants arrested at construction sites near Sarawak General Hospital in Covid-19 operation

KUCHING (Oct 16): A multi-agency Covid-19 operation yesterday netted 25 illegal immigrants at construction sites in the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) vicinity.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the operation started at 3pm and was held at construction sites where two workers had earlier been found positive for Covid-19.

The 150 personnel involved in the operation were from SDMC, State Health Department, the police, Immigration Department and Construction Industry Development Board Malaysia.

All the illegal immigrant workers were swabbed for Covid-19 and placed on quarantine.

SDMC said the committee and its agencies had taken swift action to investigate and check the premises to contain the situation.

“Parties that break the law and the standard operating procedure will be investigated,” it said.

Yesterday, SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas at a daily Covid-19 press conference said the two foreign workers were among the four new Covid-19 cases in the state.

As such, this discovery led to the SDMC’s decision to tighten the state’s border control to stem the flow illegal immigrants who might be infected by the Covid-19 virus.

He added that as the duo entered the state illegally, they did not undergo the 14-day quarantine like Malaysians who returned from overseas.

“The quarantine is a SOP (standard operating procedure) we use to ensure that the people are well and can mix with the folks here,” he said.

“The two illegal immigrants who tested positive did not undergo quarantine and we believe they have been going around Kuching.”